Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is -28.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.28 and a high of $176.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RRX stock was last observed hovering at around $120.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.56%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $121.85, the stock is 7.08% and 2.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -16.85% off its SMA200. RRX registered -1.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.67.

The stock witnessed a 10.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.49%, and is 9.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $7.92B and $4.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.50 and Fwd P/E is 10.67. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.53% and -31.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regal Rexnord Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.20% this year.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.40M, and float is at 66.78M with Short Float at 1.30%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STOELTING CURTIS W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STOELTING CURTIS W sold 805 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $159.72 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Regal Rexnord Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that DOERR CHRISTOPHER L (Director) sold a total of 2,210 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $159.73 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13891.0 shares of the RRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Zaba Kevin J (President, Motion Control Sol.) disposed off 63 shares at an average price of $171.03 for $10775.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX).