SCU Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) Now

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU) is -56.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.90 and a high of $28.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCU stock was last observed hovering at around $9.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 7.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.23, the stock is 4.89% and -8.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 88482.0 and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -43.27% off its SMA200. SCU registered -59.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.94.

The stock witnessed a 2.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.22%, and is 11.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) has around 337 employees, a market worth around $525.74M and $600.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.04 and Fwd P/E is 2.15. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.84% and -68.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -110.10% this year.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.60M, and float is at 17.28M with Short Float at 4.38%.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sculptor Capital Management, I,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $6.86 per share for a total of $41160.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62985.0 shares.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Sculptor Capital Management, I (10% Owner) sold a total of 8,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $6.25 per share for $54385.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63683.0 shares of the SCU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, Sculptor Capital Management, I (10% Owner) disposed off 26,405 shares at an average price of $6.72 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU).