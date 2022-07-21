SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -47.43% Change This Year

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) is -47.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.77 and a high of $260.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SITE stock was last observed hovering at around $125.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.8% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.15% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -21.3% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.37, the stock is 5.44% and 2.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -28.94% off its SMA200. SITE registered -26.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.55.

The stock witnessed a 13.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.83%, and is 5.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $5.57B and $3.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.17 and Fwd P/E is 22.97. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.10% and -51.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.20% this year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.94M, and float is at 44.28M with Short Float at 5.86%.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLACK DOUG,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that BLACK DOUG sold 9,530 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $119.13 per share for a total of $1.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that BLACK DOUG (CEO) sold a total of 9,529 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $117.47 per share for $1.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the SITE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, BLACK DOUG (CEO) disposed off 9,497 shares at an average price of $128.35 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 491,658 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE).

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -7.08% down over the past 12 months and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) that is -1.59% lower over the same period. Wayfair Inc. (W) is -81.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.