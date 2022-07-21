Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) is 1.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.15 and a high of $34.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SUPN stock was last observed hovering at around $29.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44%.

Currently trading at $29.51, the stock is 1.40% and 5.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -1.19% off its SMA200. SUPN registered 9.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.97.

The stock witnessed a 9.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.13%, and is 1.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) has around 575 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $601.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.84 and Fwd P/E is 37.35. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.47% and -14.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.40% this year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.33M, and float is at 51.12M with Short Float at 10.91%.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 37.02% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 1.34% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 9.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.