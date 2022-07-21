The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:MTW Stock Is Going Next

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) is -40.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.83 and a high of $27.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTW stock was last observed hovering at around $10.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.4% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -22.0% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.98, the stock is 4.68% and -4.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -32.78% off its SMA200. MTW registered -51.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.72.

The stock witnessed a 3.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.06%, and is 7.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $380.68M and $1.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.83 and Fwd P/E is 9.86. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.70% and -59.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 156.40% this year.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.13M, and float is at 34.38M with Short Float at 2.59%.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KRUEGER KENNETH W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KRUEGER KENNETH W bought 34,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $12.49 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Pfeifer John Charles (Director) bought a total of 1,762 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $13.48 per share for $23750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47595.0 shares of the MTW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Cooney Anne M (Director) acquired 1,901 shares at an average price of $13.48 for $25625.0. The insider now directly holds 47,838 shares of The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW).

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) that is trading -26.53% down over the past 12 months and Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) that is -14.98% lower over the same period. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is -13.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.