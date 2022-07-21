These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is -17.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.96 and a high of $124.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAMR stock was last observed hovering at around $96.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.82% off its average median price target of $117.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.84% off the consensus price target high of $131.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.14% higher than the price target low of $103.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $99.77, the stock is 10.34% and 7.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 2.91% at the moment leaves the stock -8.16% off its SMA200. LAMR registered -2.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.15.

The stock witnessed a 12.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.15%, and is 10.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) has around 3350 employees, a market worth around $9.81B and $1.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.92 and Fwd P/E is 19.58. Profit margin for the company is 23.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.83% and -19.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 58.80% this year.

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.34M, and float is at 86.41M with Short Float at 2.24%.

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REILLY ANNA,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that REILLY ANNA sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $90.17 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Lamar Advertising Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Johnson Jay LeCoryelle (CFO, Treasurer, EVP) sold a total of 1,424 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $108.85 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the LAMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, MUMBLOW STEPHEN P (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $113.80 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 4,907 shares of Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR).

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) that is trading -4.29% down over the past 12 months and Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) that is -19.63% lower over the same period. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is -4.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.