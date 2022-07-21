Things appear to be looking up for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) is -46.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.28 and a high of $190.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOXF stock was last observed hovering at around $89.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.9%.

Currently trading at $91.26, the stock is 8.00% and 11.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -25.90% off its SMA200. FOXF registered -42.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.08.

The stock witnessed a 20.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.56%, and is 2.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $3.79B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.24 and Fwd P/E is 15.69. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.73% and -52.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.00% this year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.14M, and float is at 42.08M with Short Float at 4.74%.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WINTERS RICHARD T.,the company’s (A). SEC filings show that WINTERS RICHARD T. sold 1,129 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $78.64 per share for a total of $88787.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18474.0 shares.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 15 that DENNISON MICHAEL C. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 15 and was made at $158.79 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71217.0 shares of the FOXF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, DENNISON MICHAEL C. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $154.00 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 76,217 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF).

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visteon Corporation (VC) that is trading 6.28% up over the past 12 months and China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) that is -34.57% lower over the same period. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is -10.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.