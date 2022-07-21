Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) – The 29.15% Upside Potential Remains

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) is 48.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.56 and a high of $7.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VMD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $10.91 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.64% higher than the price target low of $9.74 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.73, the stock is 24.85% and 33.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 46.02% off its SMA200. VMD registered 16.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.80.

The stock witnessed a 42.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.80%, and is 10.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) has around 627 employees, a market worth around $400.10M and $158.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.03 and Fwd P/E is 24.94. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.13% and 1.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.20% this year.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.62M, and float is at 35.03M with Short Float at 4.20%.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 16 times.