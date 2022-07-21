Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 1.23% Upside

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WTS) is -33.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $116.31 and a high of $212.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTS stock was last observed hovering at around $127.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $128.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.23% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -7.0% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.40, the stock is 4.00% and 1.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -18.30% off its SMA200. WTS registered -11.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.08.

The stock witnessed a 9.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.44%, and is 5.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) has around 4597 employees, a market worth around $4.18B and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.36 and Fwd P/E is 20.09. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.39% and -39.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Watts Water Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.40% this year.

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.70M, and float is at 26.73M with Short Float at 2.13%.

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Melhem Elie,the company’sPresident- APAC, M. East, Afr. SEC filings show that Melhem Elie sold 3,800 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $129.54 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12303.0 shares.

Watts Water Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Melhem Elie (President- APAC, M. East, Afr.) sold a total of 5,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $145.04 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12977.0 shares of the WTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Lepage Kenneth Robert (General Counsel) disposed off 2,517 shares at an average price of $197.14 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 23,395 shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS).

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) that is trading 17.13% up over the past 12 months and Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) that is -17.18% lower over the same period. Graham Corporation (GHM) is -50.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.