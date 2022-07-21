What should you know before buying stock in Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) is 8.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.07 and a high of $57.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NWN stock was last observed hovering at around $53.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73%.

Currently trading at $52.90, the stock is 0.15% and 0.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 6.63% off its SMA200. NWN registered 1.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.64.

The stock witnessed a 2.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.09%, and is 0.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) has around 1173 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $894.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.88 and Fwd P/E is 19.60. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.82% and -8.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.19M, and float is at 30.91M with Short Float at 3.05%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ANDERSON DAVID HUGO,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that ANDERSON DAVID HUGO sold 1,127 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $52.44 per share for a total of $59074.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Northwest Natural Holding Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that ANDERSON DAVID HUGO (President & CEO) sold a total of 1,290 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $48.04 per share for $61976.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12395.0 shares of the NWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, Weber David A. (VP, Gas Supply) disposed off 2,359 shares at an average price of $47.43 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 138 shares of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN).