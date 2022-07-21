What should you know before buying stock in Watsco Inc. (WSO)

Watsco Inc. (NYSE: WSO) is -16.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $220.68 and a high of $318.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WSO stock was last observed hovering at around $257.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.5% off its average median price target of $280.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.85% off the consensus price target high of $400.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -25.28% lower than the price target low of $208.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $260.59, the stock is 6.86% and 4.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -6.85% off its SMA200. WSO registered -8.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.77.

The stock witnessed a 14.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.80%, and is 4.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Watsco Inc. (WSO) has around 6850 employees, a market worth around $9.94B and $6.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.27 and Fwd P/E is 18.68. Distance from 52-week low is 18.09% and -18.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 53.70% this year.

Watsco Inc. (WSO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.35M, and float is at 33.66M with Short Float at 6.38%.

Watsco Inc. (WSO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Watsco Inc. (WSO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALVAREZ CESAR L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ALVAREZ CESAR L sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $253.55 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Watsco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Keeley Brian E. (Director) sold a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $299.68 per share for $3.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the WSO stock.

Watsco Inc. (WSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) that is trading 8.27% up over the past 12 months and Pool Corporation (POOL) that is -12.32% lower over the same period. W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) is 2.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.