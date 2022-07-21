Why Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE: BHE) is -11.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.11 and a high of $28.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHE stock was last observed hovering at around $23.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $23.87, the stock is 6.02% and 0.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -4.35% off its SMA200. BHE registered -6.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.31.

The stock witnessed a 5.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.29%, and is 5.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) has around 10900 employees, a market worth around $823.28M and $2.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.90 and Fwd P/E is 12.39. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.07% and -15.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Benchmark Electronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 159.50% this year.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.24M, and float is at 34.53M with Short Float at 1.78%.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Benck Jeff,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Benck Jeff bought 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $23.95 per share for a total of $50301.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Turner Rhonda R (SVP, Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $26.05 per share for $80755.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30171.0 shares of the BHE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Benck Jeff (President and CEO) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $23.75 for $35625.0. The insider now directly holds 223,716 shares of Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE).

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading 66.93% up over the past 12 months and Jabil Inc. (JBL) that is 1.80% higher over the same period. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is -4.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.