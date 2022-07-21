Why should you keep an eye on The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG)?

The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) is -8.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.29 and a high of $94.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENSG stock was last observed hovering at around $76.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44%.

Currently trading at $76.46, the stock is 2.92% and 0.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -3.50% off its SMA200. ENSG registered -12.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.39.

The stock witnessed a 3.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.86%, and is 3.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) has around 25900 employees, a market worth around $4.15B and $2.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.23 and Fwd P/E is 17.06. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.96% and -18.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year.

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.67M, and float is at 53.43M with Short Float at 3.48%.

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Christensen Christopher R.,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Christensen Christopher R. sold 121,507 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $89.95 per share for a total of $10.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60999.0 shares.

The Ensign Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Wittekind Beverly B. (VP and General Counsel) sold a total of 4,325 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $91.00 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46084.0 shares of the ENSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Blouin Ann Scott (Director) disposed off 390 shares at an average price of $86.77 for $33840.0. The insider now directly holds 13,052 shares of The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG).

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) that is trading -78.96% down over the past 12 months and Sonida Senior Living Inc. (SNDA) that is -49.31% lower over the same period.