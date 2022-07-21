Will Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is -1.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.15 and a high of $162.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CW stock was last observed hovering at around $134.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.55% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.97% off the consensus price target high of $189.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 12.17% higher than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $136.13, the stock is 4.16% and 0.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -1.50% off its SMA200. CW registered 17.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.70.

The stock witnessed a 8.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.74%, and is 6.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) has around 7800 employees, a market worth around $5.20B and $2.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.96 and Fwd P/E is 15.53. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.38% and -16.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.20% this year.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.46M, and float is at 38.11M with Short Float at 1.88%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farkas K Christopher,the company’sVice President and CFO. SEC filings show that Farkas K Christopher sold 435 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $144.66 per share for a total of $62927.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5982.0 shares.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Bamford Lynn M (President and CEO) sold a total of 958 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $144.78 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14593.0 shares of the CW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Adams David Charles (Executive Chairman) disposed off 3,910 shares at an average price of $144.68 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 44,994 shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW).

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 4.01% up over the past 12 months and Woodward Inc. (WWD) that is -18.87% lower over the same period. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is -8.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.