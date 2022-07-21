Will Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) is 7.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.63 and a high of $34.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FDP stock was last observed hovering at around $29.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.94% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 9.79% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.77, the stock is 2.98% and 13.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 8.02% off its SMA200. FDP registered -5.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.25.

The stock witnessed a 30.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.94%, and is -0.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) has around 40055 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $4.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.55 and Fwd P/E is 15.27. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.55% and -12.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.50% this year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.66M, and float is at 37.31M with Short Float at 2.41%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Insider Activity

A total of 111 insider transactions have happened at Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 92 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Renino Gianpaolo,the company’sV.P. Europe and Africa. SEC filings show that Renino Gianpaolo sold 4,070 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $25.10 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4287.0 shares.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that ABU-GHAZALEH MOHAMMAD (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 639 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $25.82 per share for $16499.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.83 million shares of the FDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, BERTHELOT MICHAEL J (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $25.31 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 15,261 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP).

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) that is trading 13.75% up over the past 12 months and The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) that is -2.32% lower over the same period. Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) is -24.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.