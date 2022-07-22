Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 22.8% Upside

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) is -11.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.46 and a high of $57.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOLF stock was last observed hovering at around $46.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.8% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -7.02% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.09, the stock is 8.17% and 12.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 1.77% off its SMA200. GOLF registered -6.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.12%.

The stock witnessed a 18.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.15%, and is 3.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $3.28B and $2.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.12 and Fwd P/E is 16.38. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.71% and -18.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.80% this year.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.51M, and float is at 33.94M with Short Float at 10.66%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FILA Holdings Corp.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FILA Holdings Corp. sold 699,819 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $53.59 per share for a total of $37.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37.1 million shares.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Lindner Christopher Aaron (President – FootJoy) sold a total of 11,196 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $57.08 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69982.0 shares of the GOLF stock.