Analysts suggest Xencor Inc. (XNCR) could spike 49.05% in a year

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR) is -26.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.35 and a high of $43.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XNCR stock was last observed hovering at around $29.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.05% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 1.5% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $29.55, the stock is 0.41% and 16.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -6.53% off its SMA200. XNCR registered -8.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.50%.

The stock witnessed a 24.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.77%, and is -4.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Xencor Inc. (XNCR) has around 254 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $326.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.77. Profit margin for the company is 33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.67% and -32.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Xencor Inc. (XNCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xencor Inc. (XNCR) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xencor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 212.70% this year.

Xencor Inc. (XNCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.41M, and float is at 59.07M with Short Float at 5.00%.

Xencor Inc. (XNCR) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Xencor Inc. (XNCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Desjarlais John R,the company’sSR. VICE PRESIDENT & CSO. SEC filings show that Desjarlais John R sold 1,172 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $29.13 per share for a total of $34140.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Xencor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Eckert Celia (VP, GENERAL COUNSEL) sold a total of 789 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $28.91 per share for $22810.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28976.0 shares of the XNCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Kuch John J (SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CFO) disposed off 690 shares at an average price of $28.93 for $19965.0. The insider now directly holds 124,591 shares of Xencor Inc. (XNCR).

Xencor Inc. (XNCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.07% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 26.29% higher over the same period. MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) is -85.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.