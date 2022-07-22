Are we looking at the next big move in ASGN Incorporated (ASGN)?

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is -20.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.25 and a high of $131.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASGN stock was last observed hovering at around $96.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.0% off its average median price target of $105.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.26% off the consensus price target high of $133.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -22.59% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.07, the stock is 9.03% and 5.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 2.08% at the moment leaves the stock -12.00% off its SMA200. ASGN registered 0.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.59%.

The stock witnessed a 20.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.84%, and is 8.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $4.93B and $4.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.29 and Fwd P/E is 13.99. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.32% and -25.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ASGN Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.00% this year.

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.60M, and float is at 49.53M with Short Float at 3.04%.

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Painter Jennifer Hankes,the company’sSVP, Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Painter Jennifer Hankes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $121.82 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36438.0 shares.

ASGN Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that PIERCE EDWARD L (Exec VP, CFO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $128.25 per share for $3.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81596.0 shares of the ASGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Frantz Mark A. (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $128.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 6,084 shares of ASGN Incorporated (ASGN).