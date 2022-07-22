AutoZone Inc. (AZO) up 2.02% since start of the year

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is 2.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1503.30 and a high of $2267.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AZO stock was last observed hovering at around $2194.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -55.78% off its average median price target of $2250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.45% off the consensus price target high of $2500.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -19.15% lower than the price target low of $1795.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2138.75, the stock is -1.07% and 3.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 8.43% off its SMA200. AZO registered 34.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.91%.

The stock witnessed a 5.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.11%, and is -1.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) has around 62000 employees, a market worth around $40.94B and $15.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.90 and Fwd P/E is 16.98. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.27% and -5.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (63.10%).

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AutoZone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.30% this year.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.80M, and float is at 19.41M with Short Float at 2.35%.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at AutoZone Inc. (AZO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RHODES WILLIAM C III,the company’sChairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that RHODES WILLIAM C III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 18 at a price of $2206.33 per share for a total of $6.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15935.0 shares.

AutoZone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that HURTADO DOMINGO (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 395 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $2217.53 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 362.0 shares of the AZO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Hannasch Brian (Director) acquired 133 shares at an average price of $1901.95 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 512 shares of AutoZone Inc. (AZO).

AutoZone Inc. (AZO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) that is trading 13.48% up over the past 12 months and Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is -9.35% lower over the same period.