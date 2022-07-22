AXT Inc. (AXTI) – The 43.5% Upside Potential Remains

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) is -23.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.97 and a high of $10.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXTI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 15.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.78, the stock is 11.37% and 17.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 63171.0 and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -6.09% off its SMA200. AXTI registered -33.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.19%.

The stock witnessed a 15.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.45%, and is 7.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) has around 1008 employees, a market worth around $280.96M and $145.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.48 and Fwd P/E is 12.63. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.42% and -35.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AXT Inc. (AXTI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AXT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 351.70% this year.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.87M, and float is at 40.20M with Short Float at 2.48%.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at AXT Inc. (AXTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YOUNG MORRIS S,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that YOUNG MORRIS S sold 11,561 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 06 at a price of $9.75 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.71 million shares.

AXT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that YOUNG MORRIS S (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 28,439 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $9.65 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.72 million shares of the AXTI stock.

AXT Inc. (AXTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading -21.59% down over the past 12 months and Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) that is -43.96% lower over the same period. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is -76.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.