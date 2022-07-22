Check out this: IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) could be on the verge of a big rally

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) is -40.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.68 and a high of $220.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IPGP stock was last observed hovering at around $101.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $153.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.01% off the consensus price target high of $183.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -24.96% lower than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.47, the stock is 8.33% and 5.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -22.03% off its SMA200. IPGP registered -52.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.28%.

The stock witnessed a 9.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.29%, and is 11.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) has around 6580 employees, a market worth around $5.20B and $1.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.63 and Fwd P/E is 18.63. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.94% and -53.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IPG Photonics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.00% this year.

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.81M, and float is at 33.48M with Short Float at 5.53%.

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mammen Timothy PV,the company’sSVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Mammen Timothy PV bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $83.54 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53493.0 shares.

IPG Photonics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Shcherbakov Eugene A (CEO) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $152.30 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42303.0 shares of the IPGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Samartsev Igor (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $172.35 for $86175.0. The insider now directly holds 1,200 shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP).

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradyne Inc. (TER) that is trading -20.00% down over the past 12 months and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) that is 4.37% higher over the same period. National Instruments Corporation (NATI) is -17.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.