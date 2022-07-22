Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CHH Stock Is Going Next

Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is -24.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.70 and a high of $157.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHH stock was last observed hovering at around $118.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.36% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -10.64% lower than the price target low of $107.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $118.39, the stock is 4.69% and -1.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -13.88% off its SMA200. CHH registered 0.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.37%.

The stock witnessed a 3.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.56%, and is 6.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $6.54B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.92 and Fwd P/E is 21.17. Distance from 52-week low is 8.91% and -24.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.70%).

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Choice Hotels International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 281.50% this year.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.41M, and float is at 32.06M with Short Float at 6.40%.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pepper David A,the company’sChief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Pepper David A sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $150.07 per share for a total of $45021.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30312.0 shares.

Choice Hotels International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Oaksmith Scott E (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 741 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $136.63 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32205.0 shares of the CHH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Pepper David A (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 6,899 shares at an average price of $150.35 for $1.04 million. The insider now directly holds 26,706 shares of Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH).

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 7.58% up over the past 12 months and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) that is -2.37% lower over the same period. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is 3.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.