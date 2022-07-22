Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -6.00% Change This Year

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) is -6.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.04 and a high of $25.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COLL stock was last observed hovering at around $17.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.54% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 32.46% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.56, the stock is -0.90% and 6.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -4.34% off its SMA200. COLL registered -30.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.28%.

The stock witnessed a 9.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.61%, and is 3.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) has around 152 employees, a market worth around $612.84M and $272.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.98 and Fwd P/E is 2.41. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.07% and -31.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.90% this year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.67M, and float is at 33.52M with Short Float at 10.77%.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ciaffoni Joseph,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Ciaffoni Joseph sold 76,094 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $18.47 per share for a total of $1.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Dreyer Scott (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 10,559 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $21.61 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the COLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Dreyer Scott (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 5,693 shares at an average price of $18.33 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 76,970 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL).

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) that is trading -12.71% down over the past 12 months. United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) is 23.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.