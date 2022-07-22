Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is -13.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.00 and a high of $69.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DCI stock was last observed hovering at around $50.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71%.

Currently trading at $51.51, the stock is 5.96% and 3.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -5.17% off its SMA200. DCI registered -21.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.94%.

The stock witnessed a 9.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.07%, and is 8.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) has around 13100 employees, a market worth around $6.19B and $3.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.55 and Fwd P/E is 16.79. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.98% and -25.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Donaldson Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year.

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.40M, and float is at 121.59M with Short Float at 1.12%.

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OBERTON WILLARD D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that OBERTON WILLARD D sold 7,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $53.09 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23903.0 shares.

Donaldson Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Keller Peter Joseph (Corporate Controller) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $59.01 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the DCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Rajendra Ajita G (Director) disposed off 8,425 shares at an average price of $58.59 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 37,248 shares of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI).

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is trading -12.05% down over the past 12 months and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) that is -12.08% lower over the same period. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is -14.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.