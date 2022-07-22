EnerSys (ENS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -19.96% Change This Year

EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is -19.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.60 and a high of $100.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENS stock was last observed hovering at around $62.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.91% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 16.74% higher than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $63.28, the stock is 6.70% and 1.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -12.17% off its SMA200. ENS registered -35.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.38%.

The stock witnessed a 6.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.47%, and is 10.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

EnerSys (ENS) has around 11400 employees, a market worth around $2.51B and $3.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.85 and Fwd P/E is 10.24. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.81% and -36.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

EnerSys (ENS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EnerSys (ENS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EnerSys is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.40% this year.

EnerSys (ENS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.24M, and float is at 39.95M with Short Float at 3.84%.

EnerSys (ENS) Insider Activity

A total of 152 insider transactions have happened at EnerSys (ENS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 149 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Connell Shawn M.,the company’sPres. Motive Power Global. SEC filings show that O’Connell Shawn M. sold 2,535 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $78.95 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29879.0 shares.

EnerSys disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Shaffer David M (President & CEO) sold a total of 7,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $85.02 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the ENS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, Zogby Andrew M. (Pres. Energy Systems Global) disposed off 4,351 shares at an average price of $87.26 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 27,966 shares of EnerSys (ENS).

EnerSys (ENS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) that is trading -49.29% down over the past 12 months and Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) that is -6.99% lower over the same period.