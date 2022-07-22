GATX Corporation (GATX) down -8.81% since start of the year

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is -8.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.50 and a high of $127.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GATX stock was last observed hovering at around $98.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.54% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.66% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 15.17% higher than the price target low of $112.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.01, the stock is 1.47% and -5.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -3.59% at the moment leaves the stock -9.07% off its SMA200. GATX registered 4.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.44%.

The stock witnessed a 0.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.27%, and is 4.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

GATX Corporation (GATX) has around 1863 employees, a market worth around $3.28B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.75 and Fwd P/E is 14.53. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.44% and -25.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.30% this year.

GATX Corporation (GATX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.50M, and float is at 35.20M with Short Float at 7.94%.

GATX Corporation (GATX) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at GATX Corporation (GATX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KENNEY BRIAN A,the company’sChairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that KENNEY BRIAN A sold 19,263 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $116.57 per share for a total of $2.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19048.0 shares.

GATX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that KENNEY BRIAN A (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 27,978 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $116.90 per share for $3.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38311.0 shares of the GATX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, KENNEY BRIAN A (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 21,520 shares at an average price of $116.77 for $2.51 million. The insider now directly holds 66,289 shares of GATX Corporation (GATX).

GATX Corporation (GATX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading -14.11% down over the past 12 months and Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) that is -8.53% lower over the same period. Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) is -9.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.