Getty Realty Corp. (GTY): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:GTY Stock Is Going Next

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) is -14.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.66 and a high of $33.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTY stock was last observed hovering at around $27.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.22% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.04% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.28, the stock is 1.87% and 2.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 97991.0 and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -6.27% off its SMA200. GTY registered -15.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.23.

The stock witnessed a 5.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.93%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $157.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.04 and Fwd P/E is 23.72. Profit margin for the company is 39.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.62% and -18.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Getty Realty Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.72M, and float is at 42.17M with Short Float at 2.41%.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) that is trading 1.80% up over the past 12 months and Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) that is 0.75% higher over the same period. The Macerich Company (MAC) is -40.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.