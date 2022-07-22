H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is -22.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.36 and a high of $81.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FUL stock was last observed hovering at around $61.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.58% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -19.98% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.39, the stock is 3.83% and -3.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -10.61% off its SMA200. FUL registered -0.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.70%.

The stock witnessed a 2.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.40%, and is 6.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $3.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.44 and Fwd P/E is 13.13. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.77% and -23.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

H.B. Fuller Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.10% this year.

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.50M, and float is at 52.79M with Short Float at 2.57%.

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rasmussen Trangsrud Teresa J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rasmussen Trangsrud Teresa J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 at a price of $58.20 per share for a total of $58200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

H.B. Fuller Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that Keenan Timothy J (VP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) sold a total of 1,433 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $68.25 per share for $97802.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22871.0 shares of the FUL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Campe Heather (Sr. VP, International Growth) disposed off 18,046 shares at an average price of $71.64 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 1,696 shares of H.B. Fuller Company (FUL).

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is trading -23.05% down over the past 12 months and RPM International Inc. (RPM) that is -0.81% lower over the same period. The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is -8.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.