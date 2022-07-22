Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE: HE) is -4.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.94 and a high of $45.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HE stock was last observed hovering at around $39.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.19% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.71% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $39.48, the stock is -2.00% and -4.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -4.52% off its SMA200. HE registered -7.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.73%.

The stock witnessed a 2.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.20%, and is -1.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) has around 3597 employees, a market worth around $4.32B and $2.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.26 and Fwd P/E is 17.24. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.06% and -13.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.20% this year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.36M, and float is at 108.35M with Short Float at 1.49%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hazelton Gregory C,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Hazelton Gregory C sold 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $42.25 per share for a total of $0.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14576.0 shares.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that LAU CONSTANCE H (President & CEO) sold a total of 31,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $42.15 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21825.0 shares of the HE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, LAU CONSTANCE H (President & CEO) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $41.53 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 52,825 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE).

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is trading -34.89% down over the past 12 months and OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) that is 14.50% higher over the same period. IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is 1.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.