Is BancFirst Corporation (BANF) a good stock to buy now?

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ: BANF) is 28.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.77 and a high of $100.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BANF stock was last observed hovering at around $91.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.26% off the consensus price target high of $98.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -15.05% lower than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.89, the stock is -4.09% and -0.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 87779.0 and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 16.44% off its SMA200. BANF registered 61.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.06%.

The stock witnessed a -5.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.98%, and is 2.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) has around 1948 employees, a market worth around $2.90B and $325.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.79 and Fwd P/E is 17.17. Profit margin for the company is 49.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.03% and -9.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BancFirst Corporation (BANF) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BancFirst Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.80% this year.

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.67M, and float is at 19.51M with Short Float at 7.10%.

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at BancFirst Corporation (BANF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lawrence Kevin,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Lawrence Kevin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $95.35 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

BancFirst Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that COPELAND SCOTT (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $92.44 per share for $41598.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BANF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, RAINBOLT DAVID E (President and CEO and Director) disposed off 7,080 shares at an average price of $82.51 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 5,000,000 shares of BancFirst Corporation (BANF).

BancFirst Corporation (BANF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) that is trading -6.02% down over the past 12 months and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) that is 18.58% higher over the same period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) is -12.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.