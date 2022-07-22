Is Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) a good stock to buy now?

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) is -12.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.43 and a high of $60.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GBCI stock was last observed hovering at around $49.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.81% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.56% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $49.72, the stock is 3.40% and 5.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -4.92% off its SMA200. GBCI registered -5.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.99%.

The stock witnessed a 5.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.90%, and is 5.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) has around 3439 employees, a market worth around $5.39B and $710.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.60 and Fwd P/E is 15.29. Profit margin for the company is 38.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.91% and -18.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.10% this year.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.72M, and float is at 110.27M with Short Float at 2.60%.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Boyles David C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Boyles David C bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $51.09 per share for a total of $51090.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32508.0 shares.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 26 that Heck Kristen Lee (Director) bought a total of 450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 26 and was made at $56.96 per share for $25632.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4343.0 shares of the GBCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Heck Kristen Lee (Director) acquired 507 shares at an average price of $59.10 for $29949.0. The insider now directly holds 3,893 shares of Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI).

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -5.50% down over the past 12 months and National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) that is 15.11% higher over the same period. Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is -19.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.