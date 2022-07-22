ITT Inc. (ITT) Is Down -30.64% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is -30.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.77 and a high of $105.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ITT stock was last observed hovering at around $69.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.12% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.14% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 4.22% higher than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.88, the stock is 5.19% and 1.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -16.29% off its SMA200. ITT registered -26.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.90%.

The stock witnessed a 6.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.42%, and is 9.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

ITT Inc. (ITT) has around 9900 employees, a market worth around $5.75B and $2.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.27 and Fwd P/E is 13.86. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.15% and -32.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

ITT Inc. (ITT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ITT Inc. (ITT) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ITT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 449.70% this year.

ITT Inc. (ITT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.80M, and float is at 83.06M with Short Float at 1.14%.

ITT Inc. (ITT) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at ITT Inc. (ITT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Savi Luca,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Savi Luca sold 10,290 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $87.44 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

ITT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth (SVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $103.98 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50117.0 shares of the ITT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, ASHFORD ORLANDO D (Director) disposed off 2,062 shares at an average price of $90.00 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 14,542 shares of ITT Inc. (ITT).

ITT Inc. (ITT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading -15.31% down over the past 12 months and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) that is -12.08% lower over the same period. Flowserve Corporation (FLS) is -28.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.