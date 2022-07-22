John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) Is Down -16.31% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE: WLY) is -16.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.14 and a high of $60.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WLY stock was last observed hovering at around $47.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.26% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 26.26% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.93, the stock is 2.16% and -2.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -8.16% off its SMA200. WLY registered -15.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.25%.

The stock witnessed a 3.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.71%, and is 5.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $2.65B and $2.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.28 and Fwd P/E is 11.98. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.18% and -20.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.20% this year.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.67M, and float is at 43.41M with Short Float at 2.57%.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McMahan Danielle,the company’sEVP, Chief People and Bus Ops. SEC filings show that McMahan Danielle sold 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $45.94 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3199.0 shares.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that McMahan Danielle (EVP, Chief People and Bus Ops) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $53.73 per share for $53730.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1028.0 shares of the WLY stock.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is trading -31.61% down over the past 12 months and Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) that is 5.88% higher over the same period. RELX PLC (RELX) is 0.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.