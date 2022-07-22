Lennox International Inc. (LII) – The 1.58% Upside Potential Remains

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is -30.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $182.85 and a high of $345.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LII stock was last observed hovering at around $220.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.43% off its average median price target of $229.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.81% off the consensus price target high of $292.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -18.63% lower than the price target low of $190.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $225.39, the stock is 6.97% and 8.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -15.11% off its SMA200. LII registered -29.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.49%.

The stock witnessed a 20.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.12%, and is 5.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $7.98B and $4.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.07 and Fwd P/E is 14.81. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.26% and -34.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.90%).

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lennox International Inc. (LII) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.30M, and float is at 32.29M with Short Float at 4.44%.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Lennox International Inc. (LII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kosel Chris,the company’sVP-Corp Controller and CAO. SEC filings show that Kosel Chris sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $205.16 per share for a total of $41032.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2297.0 shares.

Lennox International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Zimmer Elliot S (EVP, President/COO Commercial) sold a total of 1,035 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $214.19 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2443.0 shares of the LII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Torres John D (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 2,013 shares at an average price of $261.04 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 7,140 shares of Lennox International Inc. (LII).

Lennox International Inc. (LII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) that is -28.06% lower over the past 12 months. Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is -14.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.