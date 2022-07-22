Masonite International Corporation (DOOR): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:DOOR Stock Is Going Next

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) is -26.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.41 and a high of $128.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOOR stock was last observed hovering at around $85.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.83%.

Currently trading at $87.20, the stock is 9.57% and 4.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 80384.0 and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -10.57% off its SMA200. DOOR registered -21.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.92%.

The stock witnessed a 20.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.76%, and is 6.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) has around 10300 employees, a market worth around $1.99B and $2.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.17 and Fwd P/E is 7.80. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.63% and -32.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Masonite International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.00% this year.

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.08M, and float is at 22.32M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Steinfeld Jay Ira,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Steinfeld Jay Ira bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $85.80 per share for a total of $85800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3305.0 shares.

Masonite International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that Lewis Robert Edgarsold a total of 8,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $116.19 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12948.0 shares of the DOOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, SCRICCO FRANCIS M (Director) disposed off 800 shares at an average price of $121.33 for $97064.0. The insider now directly holds 17,165 shares of Masonite International Corporation (DOOR).

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) that is trading -30.70% down over the past 12 months and Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) that is 0.37% higher over the same period. Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) is -30.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.