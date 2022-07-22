Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE: MYE) is 15.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.82 and a high of $25.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MYE stock was last observed hovering at around $23.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.74% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 14.74% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.02, the stock is 3.45% and -0.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 87817.0 and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 12.30% off its SMA200. MYE registered 9.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.90%.

The stock witnessed a 4.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.68%, and is 6.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) has around 2725 employees, a market worth around $821.81M and $812.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.25 and Fwd P/E is 12.44. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.51% and -9.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Myers Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.90% this year.

Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.28M, and float is at 35.92M with Short Float at 1.84%.

Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lutey Lori A.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lutey Lori A. bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $18.91 per share for a total of $9453.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10500.0 shares.

Myers Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that McGaugh Michael (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $18.75 per share for $93727.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98331.0 shares of the MYE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, COFFIN SARAH R (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $18.37 for $9185.0. The insider now directly holds 34,902 shares of Myers Industries Inc. (MYE).

Myers Industries Inc. (MYE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) that is trading -66.53% down over the past 12 months and Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) that is -29.01% lower over the same period. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) is -46.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.