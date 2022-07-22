Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -22.87% Change This Year

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is -22.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.71 and a high of $15.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTVE stock was last observed hovering at around $9.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.78, the stock is 1.87% and -1.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -12.20% off its SMA200. PTVE registered -31.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.66.

The stock witnessed a 0.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.78%, and is 4.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) has around 16200 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $5.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.25 and Fwd P/E is 8.15. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.28% and -37.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 312.50% this year.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.60M, and float is at 38.70M with Short Float at 1.94%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stangl Rolf,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Stangl Rolf bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $9.38 per share for a total of $46894.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62956.0 shares.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Hugli Allen (Director) bought a total of 2,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $9.49 per share for $27527.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41659.0 shares of the PTVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Hugli Allen (Director) acquired 159 shares at an average price of $9.65 for $1534.0. The insider now directly holds 38,759 shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE).