Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) on Track to Reach $2.00 in a Year

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) is 58.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.64 and a high of $5.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PVL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -67.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -67.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.35, the stock is -3.90% and -15.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 73405.0 and changing -2.62% at the moment leaves the stock 19.63% off its SMA200. PVL registered 85.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.55%.

The stock witnessed a -22.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.08%, and is 6.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.05% over the week and 10.04% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 18.21. Profit margin for the company is 78.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.27% and -42.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Permianville Royalty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.90% this year.

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.00M, and float is at 22.51M with Short Float at 0.45%.