Positives for TDCX Inc. (TDCX) as stock gains in recent trading

TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) is -53.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.45 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TDCX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $27.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.12% off the consensus price target high of $29.95 offered by analysts, but current levels are 60.57% higher than the price target low of $22.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.95, the stock is -3.23% and -11.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -42.13% off its SMA200. TDCX registered a loss of -35.93% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -1.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.19%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.45% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $418.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.70 and Fwd P/E is 8.91. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.92% and -70.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

TDCX Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year.

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.75M, and float is at 22.06M with Short Float at 5.56%.

TDCX Inc. (TDCX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -8.21% down over the past 12 months and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) that is 1.82% higher over the same period. AT&T Inc. (T) is -10.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.