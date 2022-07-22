Premier Inc. (PINC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is -9.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.26 and a high of $42.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PINC stock was last observed hovering at around $37.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.11% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -6.31% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.21, the stock is 1.30% and 1.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -1.33% off its SMA200. PINC registered 4.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.87%.

The stock witnessed a 6.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.87%, and is 0.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Premier Inc. (PINC) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $4.35B and $1.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.47 and Fwd P/E is 13.97. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.88% and -11.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Premier Inc. (PINC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Premier Inc. (PINC) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Premier Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.10% this year.

Premier Inc. (PINC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.70M, and float is at 117.42M with Short Float at 2.12%.

Premier Inc. (PINC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Premier Inc. (PINC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Leigh,the company’sPresident – Perf. Services. SEC filings show that Anderson Leigh sold 22,914 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $41.15 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Premier Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 07 that Klatsky David L (General Counsel) sold a total of 15,319 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 07 and was made at $38.72 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50293.0 shares of the PINC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Hargraves David Alfred (SVP, Supply Chain) disposed off 2,860 shares at an average price of $37.09 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 43,874 shares of Premier Inc. (PINC).

Premier Inc. (PINC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) that is trading -46.15% down over the past 12 months and CorVel Corporation (CRVL) that is 15.26% higher over the same period. McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 65.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.