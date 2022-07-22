PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is -10.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.14 and a high of $90.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSMT stock was last observed hovering at around $66.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.58% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 27.02% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $65.68, the stock is -6.17% and -10.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -12.49% off its SMA200. PSMT registered -25.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.27.

The stock witnessed a -9.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.03%, and is -1.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) has around 10400 employees, a market worth around $2.05B and $3.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.18 and Fwd P/E is 17.10. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.02% and -27.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PriceSmart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.50% this year.

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.61M, and float is at 27.59M with Short Float at 2.03%.

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) Insider Activity

A total of 175 insider transactions have happened at PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 164 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Price Philanthropies Foundatio,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Price Philanthropies Foundatio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 19 at a price of $65.90 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.27 million shares.

PriceSmart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 19 that PRICE ROBERT E (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 19 and was made at $65.90 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the PSMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 18, PRICE ROBERT E (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $66.05 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 636,033 shares of PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT).

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 10.13% up over the past 12 months and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is 27.58% higher over the same period. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is -33.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.