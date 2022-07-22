Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) – The 5.68% Upside Potential Remains

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) is 11.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.10 and a high of $95.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAIC stock was last observed hovering at around $92.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $99.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.18% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -16.72% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.38, the stock is 1.10% and 5.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 7.06% off its SMA200. SAIC registered 5.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.43.

The stock witnessed a 5.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.74%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $5.18B and $7.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.00 and Fwd P/E is 12.38. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.56% and -2.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Science Applications International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.90% this year.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.10M, and float is at 55.37M with Short Float at 3.20%.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCFARLAND KATHARINA G.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MCFARLAND KATHARINA G. sold 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 11 at a price of $93.30 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7813.0 shares.

Science Applications International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Mayopoulos Timothy J (Director) sold a total of 7,721 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $93.75 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3134.0 shares of the SAIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Mayopoulos Timothy J (Director) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $92.94 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 9,486 shares of Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC).

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Splunk Inc. (SPLK) that is trading -21.74% down over the past 12 months and Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) that is -36.11% lower over the same period. Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) is -32.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.