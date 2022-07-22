These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) is -10.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.54 and a high of $32.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REYN stock was last observed hovering at around $28.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.34% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.56% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.23, the stock is 2.42% and 3.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -2.53% off its SMA200. REYN registered -1.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.52%.

The stock witnessed a 12.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.33%, and is 0.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $5.87B and $3.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.62 and Fwd P/E is 15.83. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.04% and -12.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.00% this year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.80M, and float is at 54.20M with Short Float at 6.92%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MITCHELL V LANCE,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that MITCHELL V LANCE bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $28.71 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40041.0 shares.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 06 that Graham Michael E. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 06 and was made at $27.94 per share for $67056.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10359.0 shares of the REYN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Mayrhofer Chris (VP, Controller & CAO) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $27.84 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 13,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN).