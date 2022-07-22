Things appear to be looking up for Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) is -44.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $10.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADV stock was last observed hovering at around $4.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 10.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.48, the stock is 8.88% and 5.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock -31.07% off its SMA200. ADV registered -57.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.43%.

The stock witnessed a 8.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.67%, and is 12.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $3.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.56 and Fwd P/E is 6.16. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.08% and -57.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 133.30% this year.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 317.79M, and float is at 96.51M with Short Float at 4.24%.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KILTS JAMES M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KILTS JAMES M bought 17,158 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $5.56 per share for a total of $95398.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Advantage Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that KILTS JAMES M (Director) bought a total of 56,209 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $5.59 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the ADV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Kaye Dean (CFO – North America) disposed off 7,067 shares at an average price of $5.49 for $38798.0. The insider now directly holds 62,965 shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV).