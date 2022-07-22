Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) on Track to Reach $20.00 in a Year

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) is -17.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.43 and a high of $21.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UBA stock was last observed hovering at around $17.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.65% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 12.65% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.47, the stock is 5.94% and 4.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -7.29% off its SMA200. UBA registered -8.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.69%.

The stock witnessed a 9.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.62%, and is 7.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $688.32M and $139.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.64 and Fwd P/E is 17.30. Profit margin for the company is 26.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.22% and -19.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 290.20% this year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.94M, and float is at 31.28M with Short Float at 1.48%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Colley Bryan O.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Colley Bryan O. bought 5,094 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 29 at a price of $19.75 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5094.0 shares.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -27.61% down over the past 12 months and City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) that is 5.13% higher over the same period. Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) is -18.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.