What should you know before buying stock in Black Hills Corporation (BKH)

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) is -0.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.95 and a high of $80.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKH stock was last observed hovering at around $70.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.82% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 7.28% higher than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $70.47, the stock is -1.91% and -3.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 0.07% off its SMA200. BKH registered 4.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.83%.

The stock witnessed a 3.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.90%, and is -1.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) has around 2884 employees, a market worth around $4.51B and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.53 and Fwd P/E is 16.43. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.75% and -12.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Black Hills Corporation (BKH) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Black Hills Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.60% this year.

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.56M, and float is at 64.44M with Short Float at 4.13%.

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Black Hills Corporation (BKH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roberts Rebecca B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Roberts Rebecca B sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $73.62 per share for a total of $36810.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6445.0 shares.

Black Hills Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Wevik Stuart A (Sr VP – Utility Operations) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $70.00 per share for $70000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22759.0 shares of the BKH stock.

Black Hills Corporation (BKH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading 4.87% up over the past 12 months and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is 0.95% higher over the same period. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is -1.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.