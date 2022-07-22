Will Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) is -19.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.95 and a high of $106.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONTO stock was last observed hovering at around $80.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.92% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 18.65% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.35, the stock is 18.08% and 12.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -0.98% off its SMA200. ONTO registered 20.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.02%.

The stock witnessed a 14.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.80%, and is 19.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) has around 1411 employees, a market worth around $3.86B and $861.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.63 and Fwd P/E is 14.59. Profit margin for the company is 19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.70% and -23.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Onto Innovation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 356.50% this year.

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.44M, and float is at 48.91M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rhine Bruce C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rhine Bruce C sold 61,055 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $89.78 per share for a total of $5.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3500.0 shares.

Onto Innovation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that ROTH STEVEN R (Sr VP & CFO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $105.00 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18803.0 shares of the ONTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Rhine Bruce C (Director) disposed off 22,633 shares at an average price of $98.12 for $2.22 million. The insider now directly holds 65,905 shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO).