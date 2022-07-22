Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) on Track to Reach $463.00 in a Year

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is -44.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $283.72 and a high of $615.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZBRA stock was last observed hovering at around $325.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.73% off its average median price target of $463.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.64% off the consensus price target high of $600.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 0.85% higher than the price target low of $335.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $332.15, the stock is 10.58% and 5.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -26.02% off its SMA200. ZBRA registered -37.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.27%.

The stock witnessed a 12.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.63%, and is 14.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $17.04B and $5.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.94 and Fwd P/E is 15.09. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.07% and -45.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zebra Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.10% this year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.02M, and float is at 52.23M with Short Float at 2.19%.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROBERTS JANICE M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ROBERTS JANICE M sold 1,802 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $584.64 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6132.0 shares.

Zebra Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Modruson Frank Blaise (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $605.44 per share for $1.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11309.0 shares of the ZBRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Williams Stephen Edgar (Chief Global Ops & Services) disposed off 910 shares at an average price of $605.08 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 1,919 shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA).

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -22.35% down over the past 12 months and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) that is -11.75% lower over the same period. Amphenol Corporation (APH) is -0.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.