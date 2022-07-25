Analysts suggest Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) could spike 21.69% in a year

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is -16.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $142.71 and a high of $224.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AYI stock was last observed hovering at around $176.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.69% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -3.65% lower than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $176.20, the stock is 10.13% and 6.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -6.24% off its SMA200. AYI registered 5.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.94%.

The stock witnessed a 13.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.27%, and is 7.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $5.67B and $3.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.96 and Fwd P/E is 13.42. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.47% and -21.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acuity Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/05/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.50% this year.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.10M, and float is at 30.65M with Short Float at 4.28%.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOLCOM KAREN J,the company’sSVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that HOLCOM KAREN J sold 5,438 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $154.20 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17138.0 shares.

Acuity Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that GOLDMAN BARRY R (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 906 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $177.47 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4749.0 shares of the AYI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, GOLDMAN BARRY R (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 962 shares at an average price of $221.61 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 5,845 shares of Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI).

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is trading 47.25% up over the past 12 months and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) that is -12.43% lower over the same period.