Are we looking at the next big move in Arko Corp. (ARKO)?

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKO) is -0.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.32 and a high of $10.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARKO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.06% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.76, the stock is 1.35% and 2.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -1.50% off its SMA200. ARKO registered 7.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.89.

The stock witnessed a 5.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.03%, and is -3.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Arko Corp. (ARKO) has around 11236 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $7.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.44 and Fwd P/E is 14.46. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.67% and -20.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Arko Corp. (ARKO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arko Corp. (ARKO) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arko Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 190.40% this year.

Arko Corp. (ARKO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.30M, and float is at 76.22M with Short Float at 5.42%.

Arko Corp. (ARKO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Arko Corp. (ARKO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAVIDSON KEMPNER PARTNERS,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that DAVIDSON KEMPNER PARTNERS sold 988,474 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $9.91 per share for a total of $9.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23.14 million shares.

Arko Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that DAVIDSON KEMPNER PARTNERS (10% Owner) sold a total of 233,783 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $10.37 per share for $2.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24.13 million shares of the ARKO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, DAVIDSON KEMPNER PARTNERS (10% Owner) disposed off 377,743 shares at an average price of $10.72 for $4.05 million. The insider now directly holds 24,361,928 shares of Arko Corp. (ARKO).